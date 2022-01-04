Three small, mid-sized banks post 4.9-12% credit growth in Dec quarter

Three small and medium size – CSB Bank, Karnataka Bank and Federal Bank - posted between 4.9 – 12 per cent on a year-on-Year (Y-o-Y) basis in the December quarter (Q3FY22).

Commercial in India as a group posted 7.3 per cent (Y-o-Y) growth till the middle of December 2021, according to Reserve Bank of India (RBI) data.

Federal Bank’s loan book grew by 12 per cent (Y-o-Y) to Rs 143,633 crore at end of December 2021 from Rs 1,28,180 crore a year ago. The Kochi-based bank’s advances were up 4.6 per cent sequentially from Rs 1,37,313 crore at end of September 2021 (Q2FY22).

Federal bank’s deposits grew by 9 per cent Y-o-Y to Rs 1,75,432 crore in December 2021. Sequentially, its deposits rose by 2 per cent from Rs 1,71,997 crore at end of September 2021.

The lender's share of low cost deposits – current account and savings account (CASA) – rose to 36.68 per cent in December 2021 from 34.48 per cent a year ago and 36.16 per cent in September 2021.

As for Mangalore-based Karnataka Bank, its loans grew by 4.87 per cent (Y-o-Y) to Rs 56,655.16 crore. Sequentially, loans rose by 1.89 per cent from Rs 55,601 crore in September 2021, it said in BSE filing.

Karnataka Bank’s deposits were up 6.27 per cent Y-o-Y at Rs 78,424 crore in December 2021 and sequentially 1.96 per cent from Rs 76,916 crore in September 2021. The share of CASA money rose to 31.31 per cent in December 2021 from 30.08 per cent a year ago and 30.89 per cent in September 2021.

CSB Bank, Kerala-based small lender, said its loan book expanded by 11.55 per cent Y-o-Y to Rs 14,827 crore at end of Q3FY22 and sequentially, it rose marginally from Rs 14,287 crore. Its deposits grew 7.34 per cent Y-o-Y basis to Rs 19,056 crore and sequentially it was flat with Rs 19,055 crore in September 2021, according to filing with BSE.