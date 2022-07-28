JUST IN

Digital payments record 29% annual growth at March-end 2022: RBI data

Banking liquidity surplus shrinks on RBI's defence of rupee

Business Standard

Trade settlement in rupee: Banks seek clarity on fund repatriation

Banks also raised the question to the RBI as to why the surplus balances in Vostro accounts could only be invested in government securities and not corporate debt

Bhaskar Dutta & Manojit Saha  |  Mumbai 
Illustration: Binay Sinha
Illustration: Binay Sinha

Banks have sought clarity from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on whether surplus funds accumulated through international trade settlements in rupees can be repatriated to the host countries of entities involved in such transactions, central bank sources told Business Standard.

First Published: Thu, July 28 2022. 06:05 IST

