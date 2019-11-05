Traditional banks at risk of losing customers to Bigtech, challenger banks

With their highly customer-centric offerings, BigTechs and “challenger banks” are making inroads into Gen Y and tech-savvy segments.

Customers prefer financial products from BigTechs slightly more than those from “challenger banks”; three-fourths of the tech-savvy already use at least one financial product from a BigTech firm. According to the Capgemini World Retail Banking Report (2019), in the near-term, retail banks will be the most vulnerable to losing last-mile customer mindshare to non-traditional players in payments, cards, and core banking accounts. ...