Nearly a dozen fintech startups moved to IFSCA innovation sandbox
Inbound travellers from G20 countries can now use UPI, says RBI

Even delegates from G20 countries would be able to avail this facility at various meeting venues

Topics
UPI | Reserve Bank of India | mobile payment

Subrata Panda 

UPI

The RBI on Tuesday said inbound travelers from G20 countries arriving at Mumbai, Delhi, and Bengaluru international airports would be able to use Unified Payments Interface (UPI) for merchant transactions.

Eligible travelers would be issued Prepaid Payment Instruments wallets linked to UPI for making payments at merchant outlets, the central bank said in a statement.

Even delegates from G20 countries would be able to avail this facility at various meeting venues.

First Published: Tue, February 21 2023. 22:41 IST

