Troubled lender YES Bank's Q2 loans up 1.4% over Q1FY21 to Rs 1,66,854 cr

The private sector lender has posted 1.4 per cent rise in advances at Rs 1,66,854 crore in the second quarter ended September 2020 over Rs 1,64,510 crore at the end of June 2020.

The lender, which is an associate of State Bank of India, disbursed Rs 3,795 crore in retail segment during the July-September 2020. It had disbursed just Rs 424 crore in retail segment Q1FY21, according to filing with BSE. Its stock was trading 1.43 per cent up at Rs 13.48 per share on BSE.

The loan book shrunk by 2.7 per cent in six months, when compared to outstanding loans of Rs 1,71,443 crore at end of March 2020.

Its deposits rose by 15.7 per cent in Q2FY21 to Rs 1,35,815 crore at end of September 2020 over Rs 1,17,360 crore at end of June 2020. In April-September 2020 period, deposits rose by 28.9 per cent from Rs 1,05,364 crore in March 2020.

The credit to deposits ratio (C/D ratio) was in excess of 100 per cent. It stood at 122.9 per cent in September 2020, down from 140.2 per cent in June 2020. It was at 162.7 per cent in March 2020.

The low cost deposits – current accounts and savings accounts (CASA) – rose to Rs 33,713 crore in September from Rs 30,326 crore in June 2020 and Rs 28,063 crore in March 2020. However, the share of CASA in total deposits (excluding certificate of deposits) declined to 26.2 per cent in September, from 28 per cent in June and 28.5 per cent in March 2020.