JUST IN
Top Headlines: Banks' balance sheet grows, daily vax rates in India double
Retail loans likely to become a source of systemic risk, warns RBI
Number of banking frauds go up in FY22; substantially down by value: RBI
Banks' balance sheet grows in double digits after 7 years: RBI report
Banks may need to lift deposit rates as credit demand surges: RBI report
Punjab & Sind Bank board to consider fundraise of Rs 250cr on Dec 30
Urban Co-op Bank profiles improve on bad loan dip, better profitability
RBI cracked whip on ICICI, others for flouting norms, but was ignored: RTI
Banks' GNPAs fall 5% in Sept, but current situation can impact health: RBI
Private banks lead in credit growth in Q2 as demand grows: RBI data
You are here: Home » Finance » News » Banks
Composite insurance licence regime may trigger M&A activity: HDFC Life CFO
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

UCO Bank planning to raise up to Rs 1,000 cr by issuing debt securities

State-owned UCO Bank on Wednesday said it is planning to raise up to Rs 1,000 crore by issuing debt securities

Topics
UCO Bank | Debt securities | fund raising

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

UCO Bank

State-owned UCO Bank on Wednesday said it is planning to raise up to Rs 1,000 crore by issuing debt securities.

The bank's board will consider the proposal for raising tier I capital in the form of additional tier I bonds in one or more tranches aggregating to Rs 1,000 crore, UCO Bank said in a regulatory filing.

The board is scheduled to meet on January 3, 2023 to take up the fund raise proposal.

UCO Bank stock closed at Rs 31.45 on BSE, down 2.93 per cent.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on UCO Bank

First Published: Wed, December 28 2022. 19:27 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.