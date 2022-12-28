UCO Bank planning to raise up to Rs 1,000 cr by issuing debt securities

State-owned on Wednesday said it is planning to raise up to Rs 1,000 crore by issuing .

The bank's board will consider the proposal for raising tier I capital in the form of additional tier I bonds in one or more tranches aggregating to Rs 1,000 crore, said in a regulatory filing.

The board is scheduled to meet on January 3, 2023 to take up the fund raise proposal.

stock closed at Rs 31.45 on BSE, down 2.93 per cent.

