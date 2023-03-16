JUST IN
UCO Bank raises Rs 500 crore in AT1 bonds at 9.5%, highest rate in FY23
RBI doing it right on rate hikes, need more: IMF economist Luis Breuer
Central Banking publication names Shaktikanta Das governor of the year
Banks from 18 countries get RBI's nod to trade in rupee: Centre in RS
Loan disbursals by digital lenders double in Q3 amid new RBI norms: Report
Will Vladimir Putin attend India G20 summit? Russia clears diary
Silicon Valley Bank collapse: Benchmark yield slips the most in five months
Fintech outliers in the funding winter despite tough regulatory framework
Account aggregator framework set to change dynamics in retail finance scene
NPS, APY subscribers rise 23% in FY23; over 1 crore customers added to APY
You are here: Home » Finance Â» News Â» Others
Microfinance loan disbursal rise 19% to Rs 77,877 cr in Q3: MFIN Micrometer
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

UCO Bank raises Rs 500 crore in AT1 bonds at 9.5%, highest rate in FY23

AT1 bonds are a means by which banks augment core equity capital

Topics
Bonds | bond market | UCO Bank

Bhaskar Dutta  |  Mumbai 

UCO Bank

State-owned UCO Bank on Thursday sold additional tier-1 (AT1) bonds worth Rs 500 crore at a coupon rate of 9.5 per cent, the highest rate paid by any bank so far in the current financial year, sources told Business Standard.

TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW NOW AT JUST RS 249 A MONTH.

SUBSCRIBE TO INSIGHTS

What you get on Business Standard Premium?

  • icon Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • icon Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • icon Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
  • icon Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • icon 26 years of website archives.
  • icon Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
OR

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Bonds

First Published: Thu, March 16 2023. 19:27 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.