UCO Bank reports Rs 960-crore loss before tax in December quarter

DBS, Capri Global among suitors for cash-strapped Lakshmi Vilas Bank
UCO Bank on Thursday reported a loss before tax of Rs 960 crore for Q3 of FY20, against loss before tax of Rs 1,018 crore in the year-ago period. Gross non-performing assets as a percentage of lending stood at 19.45 per cent at the end of Q3FY20, against 27.39 per cent in the year-ago period.
