Ukraine crisis: UCO, SBI meet RBI today on payments to Russian firms

According to banking sources aware of the development, senior central bank officials will meet the banks on Friday. Earlier this week, banks were told to submit details of their exposure to the banking regulator. The meeting between the banks ...

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) is likely to meet some of the state-run lenders, including State Bank of India and UCO Bank, on Friday to discuss payment mechanisms to Russian companies. Indian banks have stopped processing payments to Russian firms after the US imposed sanctions on Russian banks following the invasion of Ukraine last week.

Dear Reader,

Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.