Under new RIA norms, all your financial needs won't be under one roof

High net worth will ensure only serious people will be in the business of advising clients

Sarabjeet K Sen 

Come October 1, your financial advisor will not be able to provide you investment advice. Tightening the regulations for registered investment advisors (RIAs), the Securities Exchange Board of India (Sebi) on July 3 has notified changes to the Sebi (Investment Advisers) Regulations, 2013, to bring in segregation of investment and distribution services.

It specifies that corporate (non-individual) advisors will be allowed to offer both advisory and distribution services by floating two separate legal entities with clear demarcation. No client will be offered both services. An ...

First Published: Thu, July 09 2020. 17:45 IST

