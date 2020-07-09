'Global liquidity played a major role in deal-making': Raj Balakrishnan

Disruptions caused by the Covid-19 pandemic notwithstanding, the first half of 2020 as been a blockbuster one for equity capital markets (ECM). Raj Balakrishnan, Head of India Investment Banking at Bank of America, expects the momentum to continue given the strong pipeline.

In an interview with Samie Modak, he discusses various aspects of the ECM activity. Edited excerpts: How has been the year so far for Bank of America? We have had a busy year across both equity capital markets and M&A. The year started with a number of follow-on equity offerings and two perpetual bond ...