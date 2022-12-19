JUST IN
Bad loans worth Rs 10 trillion written off in last 5 years by banks: Govt
Union Bank likely to sell Rs 780 cr of AT-1 bonds as lenders seek capital

Lenders, particularly state-owned, turn to debt capital markets to finance hefty demand for loans

Topics
Union Bank of India | Additional Tier 1 bond | Fundraising

Bhaskar Dutta  |  Mumbai 

Union Bank Of India
Treasury officials cited a recent fall in corporate bond yields as a key factor for rekindling the interest in AT-1 bonds.

State-owned Union Bank of India is likely to tap debt capital markets by issuing additional tier-1 (AT-1) bonds to raise up to Rs 780 crore, sources told Business Standard.

First Published: Mon, December 19 2022. 19:37 IST

