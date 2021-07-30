Union Bank of India net profit up 255% to Rs 1,181 crore in June quarter

-
Public sector lender Union Bank of India on Thursday reported net profit of Rs 1,181 crore for the June quarter, a 254.9 per cent rise over Rs 333 crore last year, helped by improvement in interet margins and other income.
The lender’s stock ended 6.9 per cent higher on the BSE at Rs 37.95 per share. The bank in a statement said its net interest income rose by 9.53 per cent year-on-year (YoY) in Q1FY22 to Rs 7,013 crore versus Rs 6,403 crore in quarter ended June 2020 (Q1FY21).
Net interest margin improved to 3.08 per cent for Q1 against 2.78 per cent in the year-ago period.
Rajkiran Rai G, managing director & chief executive of the bank, said it was a Covid disrupted quarter (Q1FY22) with a second wave impacting life and livelihood. Encouragingly high frequency data has signaled revival in activity as mirrored in googled mobility indicators, power consumption, rail freight and UPI.
