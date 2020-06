posted a pre-tax loss of Rs 3,359 crore for the fourth quarter ended March, as against pre-tax loss of Rs 4,035.9 crore in the year-ago period.

It posted a net loss of Rs 2,503.1 crore in Q4FY20, against a loss of Rs 3,369.2 crore in the same period a year ago. For FY20, it logged a net loss of Rs 2,897.7 crore, as against a net loss of Rs 2,947.4 crore for FY19. This was bank's standalone performance. Andhra Bank and Corporation Bank merged with the bank on April 1.