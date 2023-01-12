JUST IN
United Forum of Bank Unions call nationwide bank strike on January 30, 31
Banks wants CRR, SLR, priority sector exemption for sovereign green bonds
United Forum of Bank Unions to go on two-day strike from January 30
Indian banks gave highest returns in Asia Pacific region: S&P Global report
Govt extends tenure of SBI MD Challa Sreenivasulu Setty by 2 years
Cabinet clears Rs 2,600 cr scheme to promote RuPay debit card: Officials
Financial bids for IDBI Bank expected to come in by Sept: DIPAM Secy
Bank of Maharashtra employees' union for term deposit rate hike
Axis Bank to pick residual stake in Max Life at fair market value
Axis Bank complies with IRDAI order; to buy more 7% stake in Max Fin
You are here: Home » Finance Â» News Â» Banks
Banks wants CRR, SLR, priority sector exemption for sovereign green bonds
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

5-day week: Bank unions call nationwide strike on January 30, 31

The decision to call for a strike was taken after a meeting in Mumbai on Thursday

Topics
Bank strike | Bank Union

BS Reporter 

Finance ministry, state-run banks discuss 3-year strategic roadmap

The United Forum of Bank Unions (UFBU) on Thursday decided to go on two-day strike from January 30 demanding a five-day working week for bank staff, among others.

“There was no response from IBA [Indian Banks’ Association] on our demand despite letters. It has been decided to revive our agitation and give a call for strike on 30th and 31st of January,” said CH Venkatachalam, general secretary, All India Bank Employees’ Association.

The decision to call for a strike was taken after a meeting in Mumbai on Thursday.

Apart from 5 day week, the unions are demanding updation of pension, immediate start of negotiations on charter of demands for wage revision and adequate recruitment in all cadres, among others.

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Bank strike

First Published: Thu, January 12 2023. 21:49 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.