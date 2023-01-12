5-day week: Bank unions call nationwide strike on January 30, 31

The United Forum of Bank Unions (UFBU) on Thursday decided to go on two-day strike from January 30 demanding a five-day working week for bank staff, among others.



“There was no response from IBA [Indian Banks’ Association] on our demand despite letters. It has been decided to revive our agitation and give a call for strike on 30th and 31st of January,” said CH Venkatachalam, general secretary, All India Bank Employees’ Association.



The decision to call for a strike was taken after a meeting in Mumbai on Thursday.



Apart from 5 day week, the unions are demanding updation of pension, immediate start of negotiations on charter of demands for wage revision and adequate recruitment in all cadres, among others.