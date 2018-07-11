Despite falling numbers, service access in urban banks is better than rural

The stark difference in the operations of a bank branch in an urban set up and one in a rural area will be clearly visible to a visitor who cares to set foot in both of them. So if it's a new branch in an upcoming urban peripheral locality, the visitor will most likely encounter serpentine queues and bank staff struggling to manage the rush.

The scenario in a branch loacted in the city centre of a metro is quite the opposite, with miniscule, yet adequate staff and an silent air-conditioned environment, reminiscent of the waiting room in one of those five-star hospitals. The ...