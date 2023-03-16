JUST IN
Softer impact of Credit Suisse crisis likely on Indian banks: Jefferies
Credit Suisse more relevant to Indian banking sector than SVB: Jefferies
SBI's start-up branches showing good inflow of deposits: Chairman Khara
Amid SVB crisis, SIDBI's FoF gets into action to support start-ups
HDFC Bank, Flipkart Wholesale launch co-branded card for latter's members
Paytm UPI LITE crosses 2 mn users with over half million daily transactions
No contagion seen on Indian bonds, forex from SVB collapse: DBS Bank
BofA gets more than $15 bn in deposits after Silicon Valley Bank collapse
SoftBank management leadership team visits add weight to India market
Rise in average value of card, internet banking frauds: Govt data
You are here: Home » Finance Â» News Â» Banks
Amid foreign fund outflow, rupee falls 12 paise to 82.77 against US dollar
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

US banking turmoil hits the prices of ADRs for domestic banks, shows data

Analysts say domestic banks' dependence on local depositors insulates them from the crisis

Topics
US banks | ADR | Banks

Samie Modak 

Bank, money, Banks

The US banking turmoil has impacted the prices of American Depository Receipts (ADRs) for domestic banks.

TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW NOW AT JUST RS 249 A MONTH.

SUBSCRIBE TO INSIGHTS

What you get on Business Standard Premium?

  • icon Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • icon Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • icon Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
  • icon Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • icon 26 years of website archives.
  • icon Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
OR

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on US banks

First Published: Thu, March 16 2023. 18:10 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.