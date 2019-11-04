Very cautious about HDFC's non-individual loan book: CEO Keki Mistry

On the back of income from sale of investment, dividend and reduction in tax rate, HDFC Ltd reported healthy numbers for the quarter ended September 2019.

Even though the asset quality continued to remain broadly steady, Keki Mistry, VC & CEO, HDFC Ltd told Nidhi Rai that the housing financier is very cautious about the non-individual loan book and linking lending rates to external benchmarks could be very risky. What is the corporate loan book looking like and what is the outlook? We have always said that we look at our business in two separate segments, one is individuals where ...