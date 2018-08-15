Videocon loan issue: ICICI Bank explores consent option with Sebi

ICICI Bank has intensified efforts to settle the alleged conflict of interest issue involving Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer Chanda Kochhar with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi). The bank's newly-appointed chairman, Girish Chandra Chaturvedi, met Sebi chief Ajay Tyagi on Monday and discussed how the matter could be resolved, said people with direct knowledge of the development.

Chaturvedi showed his intention to file a consent application with the capital markets regulator to end the ongoing probe into the Videocon loan matter, they said. A ...