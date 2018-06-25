Sebi backs adjudication proceedings against ICICI Bank, CEO Chanda Kochhar

A preliminary examination by regulator has favoured adjudication proceedings against and its for alleged violation of listing disclosure norms regarding 'conflict of interest' in business dealings of her husband with group.

may face a penalty of up to Rs 250 million under the relevant regulations for such lapses, while the fine for Kochhar may go up to Rs 10 million, besides other penal actions, a senior said.

The adjudication process will convene formally soon after taking into account the replies to the show-cause notices issued by to ICICI Bank, Kochhar and others in this matter, the added.

Besides Sebi probe, ICICI Bank's board has also constituted an "independent enquiry" and Kochhar has gone on leave till completion of this enquiry.

According to a regulatory filing by the last week, Kochhar will continue as MD and CEO, though the group's has been appointed as a Bakshi will report to Kochhar and will handle the day-to-day operations in her absence.

The bank has maintained that its board has full faith in Kochhar.

According to regulatory sources, Sebi's preliminary examination findings are based on enquiries made by the regulator in the matter involving Kocchar, and Group.

As per the report, Kochhar has admitted that her husband has had many dealings with Group over the last several years.

Besides, it has also been admitted by her that and were and promoters of

Further, in June 2009, shares of and (owned by Deepak Kocchar's father and sister-in-law) in were sold to Also, continues to hold interest in through debentures of Rs 640 million, subscribed through Supreme Energy, the regulator found.

and Videocon has also been confirmed in case of

On the basis of the preliminary report, Sebi has concluded that there was a conflict of interest in the transactions of ICICI Bank with Videocon.

By not disclosing the details of her husband's dealings with Videocon, Kochhar has not complied with the provisions of listing agreement. Further, the bank also failed in ensuring that its directors comply with listing rules, the said.

Therefore, adjudication proceedings have been recommended against ICICI Bank and Kochhar, he added.

Last week, Sebi had said the regulator is yet to receive a reply from ICICI Bank on the allegations involving Kochhar.

The cases under scanner include the bank's Rs 32.5 billion loan to Videocon Group in 2012 and the involvement of Kochhar's family members in the restructuring of the loan.

Kochhar and her family members are facing allegations of quid pro quo and conflict of interest with respect to a loan extended to certain entities.