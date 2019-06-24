RBI Deputy Governor Viral Acharya quits six months before his term ends

Viral Acharya, Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI’s) youngest deputy governor post-economic liberalisation, has resigned six months before the scheduled end of his term. Acharya, who joined the RBI on January 23, 2017, for a three-year term, is returning to New York University Stern School of Business (NYU Stern) in August, instead of February 2020, as the CV Starr Professor of Economics.

People familiar with the development said he had put in his papers a few weeks before the last meeting of the RBI’s monetary policy committee (MPC) early this month. His last day in office ...