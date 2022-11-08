JUST IN
Want to close or cancel your credit card? Here's a step-by-step guide
Is it time to regulate financial influencers?
Six years after demonetisation: e-transactions gain, but cash is still king
How two RBI circulars could impact fundraising in fintech space going ahead
MSMEs hold the key to $5-trn economy
Govt bond trading volumes drop 25% in October as uncertainty builds
Borrower can't claim extension of time under OTS as matter of right: SC
Axis AMC eyes Rs 200 crore from new state securities-focused fund
For first time in decades, cash in circulation dips in Diwali week: Study
RBI's MPC to explain first inflation miss since 2016 to government today
You are here: Home » Finance » News » Others
Banks scantly pricing risks as they scurry to garner deposits: SBI report
Business Standard

Want to close or cancel your credit card? Here's a step-by-step guide

When you are considering canceling a card, it should be taken into account how the cancellation of your credit card will affect your credit score

Topics
Credit cards | credit score | Credit card charges

BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

credit card

Having a credit card is beneficial in many ways. However, at times, one can consider closing or canceling the card due to various factors. But one should keep in mind that closing a credit card is not as simple as cutting it in half. When you are considering canceling a card, it should be taken into account how the cancellation of your credit card will affect your credit score.

What is a credit card?

Credit cards are issued by banks to consumers with a fixed credit limit that allows them to conduct cashless transactions. The credit limit of the card is based on the consumer's credit score, history, and other things.

When to cancel a credit card?

There are several reasons why one will cancel a credit card, for example, when you are not using the card, when you have too many cards, switching brands, or due to hefty annual fees.

How can you cancel your credit card?

There are various ways to cancel your credit card, from contacting consumer service to submitting an online request. Let's look at them one by one:

Customer service: You can cancel your credit card by contacting the customer service of the Bank and financial institution that issued the bank, and requesting them to close or cancel your account.

Written request: You can send a written request to the card issuer for cancelling your credit card. The written request can be sent in the form of an application/letter to the manager of the respective bank/financial institution. The request must include the card details, such as the credit card number, holder's name, address, and contact information.

Via email: You can request to cancel or close your credit card by sending an email to the issuer. The mail must include card details, such as credit card number, holder's name, address, and contact information.

Online request: In some cases, banks or financial institutions, which have issued you the credit card, also allow customers to submit the request for cancellation online. To put in an online request for credit card cancellation, go to the official website of the financial institution, fill out the cancellation form and submit it.

Things to remember before closing or cancelling your credit card:

  • You should clear the due amount on your credit card before closing it.
  • Before closing your card, you should use or clear all your rewards points earned by purchases.
  • You should remember to cancel all auto payments and transfers before closing the account.
  • Before submitting the request for cancellation, check your last credit card statement to ensure that no last-minute charges appear.

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Credit cards

First Published: Tue, November 08 2022. 20:33 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.