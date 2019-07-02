Why it's sunset time for bilateral wage talks for state-run banks

There is nothing more unequal than the equal treatment of unequal people”, said Thomas Jefferson. It has taken state-run banks, and the Indian Banks’ Association (IBA) more than half-a-century to realise this – it’s the reason why the industry-wide wage pacts known as “bilateral agreements” – in effect since April 1, 1966 – are now in tatters.

The brotherhood of workmen and officers’ unions – the United Forum of Bank Unions (UFBU) – is no more; separate agreements with the IBA are on the cards. It is a new formula under which ...