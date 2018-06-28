Will rupee breach 70? Indian currency sinks to record low against US dollar

The rupee touched its record low of 69.10 a dollar in morning trade, an uncharted territory that typically gets treated by taking bets that the local currency would depreciate further.

Earlier, the intraday low was 68.87 a dollar, reached in August 2013.

What this simply means is that people take bets on dollars not only for spot but over a longer period horizon. Typically, to break this, the central bank takes an equal opposite position in forwards market. Through heavy spot intervention, the central bank gives a firm signal.

Crucially, so far in trading hours, that signal has not come. But intervention has happened, bringing rupee back to 68.83 level in morning trade. However, at 11.40 am, it was climbing back to 68.91-a-dollar level.





The central bank has time and again signalled that it would not let the rupee cross its all-time low under normal circumstances. So, firms were apprehensive about taking a long position in rupee-dollar exchange rate.

"Now rupee has breached the 'triple top position' of 68.90, which would prompt the whole world to go long on dollars," said Abhishek Goenka, managing director at IFA Global.

'Triple top' refers to a position in a technical chart where prices have hit the level three times but had to retreat. This is the position where long traders book profit. Breaching this level means no view in the market and the price could swing any which way.

The immediate concern for the rupee is the sharp spike in US reached their highest since 2014 to around $73 a barrel, from $66 a few months back, as the US clamped down on Iran oil and major oil-producing nations signalled they were in no mood to check the rise.



The tariff war led by the United States has also given rise to concerns of safe haven fears. This has led to outflows from emerging markets, including India. So far this year, about $7 billion of funds have flowed out from India.

"India is caught in a double whammy for sure. You can adjust to most other factors, but the rising crude prices are a straight hit for India. Issue is you have to let your currency depreciate when others in the region are witnessing such falls," said Aman Mahna, senior currency trader at First Rand bank.





Despite intervention by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), the rupee should breach 70 shortly, said Goenka.

"Some importers are caught on the wrong foot, and some exporters, too, are feeling they have sold their dollars too early. But there is no panic as such," said Goenka.

According to Barclays Plc, the rupee might reach 72 a dollar. DBS also expects the