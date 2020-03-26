With a new ad campaign, YES Bank aims to regain its lost credibility

Over the past few months YES Bank has seen a rather rapid erosion in both trust and credibility, with its brand value hitting its nadir after the Reserve Bank of India imposed moratorium early this month.

Keen to claw its way back up the trust meter, the bank has released an ad in select print newspapers saying that the worst is now behind them. “We start a new journey, backed by India’s best” read the advertisements, indicating that the bank was banking on the reputation that its new management was bringing to the table. Interestingly the ads have led to a ...