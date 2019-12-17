With 'restrictive' norms, not many takers for small finance bank licences

Ask H P Singh of Satin Creditcare Networks on his small finance bank (SFB) ambitions, and he will tell you: “It is on-tap, and we are in no rush to seek a licence”. Singh may not admit to a rethink, but the founder-chairman and managing director of Satin had been the first to go public on such an ambition even before the central bank’s final SFB norms were out.

You can hold him to it, but he is not in a majority of one when it comes to on-tap SFB licences. Word is out that there will be relatively few takers for SFB licences compared to the 72 applicants who lined up in ...