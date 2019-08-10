JUST IN
Public sector banks volunteer to link their lending rates to repo
YES Bank appoints Anurag Adlakha as chief financial officer, replaces Ahuja

Adlakha was earlier senior group president and head of financial management & strategy

In a major senior management reshuffle, Yes Bank on Saturday announced the appointment of Anurag Adlakha as chief financial officer (CFO). Raj Ahuja was serving as the CFO of the company till now. He will continue to report to Chief Executive Officer Ravneet Gill. Ahuja will now be in charge of strategy, planning and functions of the bank. Adlakha was earlier senior group president and head of financial management & strategy.
August 10 2019

