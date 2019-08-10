YES Bank appoints Anurag Adlakha as chief financial officer, replaces Ahuja

-
ALSO READ
Here are a few mutual funds that stocked up on YES Bank in Q4FY19
YES Bank tanks 15% as June quarter net profit slumps, bad loans mount
YES Bank dips 6% to hit 40-month low as global brokerage downgrades stock
Icra downgrades YES Bank's bonds as quality of large borrowers dwindles
YES Bank hits five-month low; stock tanks 44% in a month
-
By continuing to use this site you consent to the use of cookies on your device as described in our Cookie Policy unless you have disabled them. You can change your Cookie Settings at any time but parts of our site will not function correctly without them.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU