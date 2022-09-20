JUST IN
Yes Bank to sell stressed assets worth Rs 48k cr to JC Flowers ARC
Overall credit market grows 11.1% to Rs 174.3 trn in FY22: Report
RBI approves appointment of R Gandhi as non-executive chairman of Yes Bank
Banks alert customers about mobile banking malware targeting over 200 apps
RBI removes Central Bank of India from PCA framework after more than 5 yrs
Centre seeks hiring plan after public banks see dip in staff strength
RBI asks urban cooperative banks to appoint compliance chiefs by April 2023
Transferring 18 NPAs to bad bank by October-end a tall order: Bankers
FinMin calls meeting of PSB chiefs on Sep 21 to take stock of vacancies
Surplus liquidity slumps to Rs 3K cr on tax outflows, shows RBI data
You are here: Home » Finance » News » Banks
Yes Bank to sell stressed assets worth Rs 48k cr to JC Flowers ARC
Business Standard

Yes Bank approves sale of Rs 48,000 cr stressed loans to JC Flowers ARC

Former RBI Deputy Governor R Gandhi appointed as Yes Bank's non-executive chairman

Topics
YES Bank | Stressed loans | sales

Bhaskar Dutta  |  Mumbai 

YES Bank
Following the signing of the binding term sheet by Yes Bank with JC Flowers ARC LLC and JC Flowers ARC for a strategic partnership related to the sale of the stressed loan portfolio, the lender’s board has also approved the investment need to buy up

Private lender Yes Bank said on Tuesday that its board has approved the sale of stressed loans worth Rs 48,000 crore to JC Flowers Asset Reconstruction after receiving no bids to challenge that made by the private equity company.

Consequently, Yes Bank’s board of directors has approved JC Flowers’ declaration as the winner of the Swiss Challenge method that was used for the sale of the stressed assets.

“Pursuant to the earlier decision of the Bank to declare JC Flowers Asset Reconstruction Private Limited as the base bidder for proposed sale of an identified stressed loan portfolio of the Bank aggregating to up to Rs. 48,000 Crores, the Bank had used such a bid of JC Flowers ARC as a base bid to conduct a transparent bidding process on Swiss Challenge basis,” Yes Bank said in a release to exchanges.

The Swiss Challenge method stipulates that the highest bid placed in the first round of an auction is the base price for other bidders before the next round.

According to regulatory norms, the entity which makes the highest bid in the second round of auction is given the asset.

Following the signing of the binding term sheet by Yes Bank with JC Flowers ARC LLC and JC Flowers ARC for a strategic partnership related to the sale of the stressed loan portfolio, the lender’s board has also approved the investment need to buy up to 19.99 per cent equity stake in the private equity firm. The purchase can be made in single or multiple tranches, subject to regulatory approval.

“The Bank will now proceed towards negotiating definitive agreements for the aforesaid,” it said.

In the first quarter of the current financial year, Yes Bank reported an improvement in its asset quality, with gross non-performing assets (NPAs) falling to 13.45 per cent of gross advances as of June 30, 2022 from 15.60 per cent by June-end 2021. Net NPAs or bad loans too came down to 4.17 per cent from 5.78 per cent.

Following the transfer of gross non-performing assets (gross NPAs) — a bulk of which have emanated from corporate loans — YES Bank’s gross NPA ratio would dip below 2 per cent, Yes Bank’s MD, CEO Prashant Kumar had said in July.

Separately, Yes Bank said that the RBI has approved the appointment of former RBI Deputy Governor Rama Subramaniam Gandhi as non-executive (part-time) chairman of the bank for a period of three years effective from Tuesday.

Gandhi, who was a deputy governor with the central bank from 2014 to 2017, is currently an independent director on the boards of several financial sector entities.

Dear Reader,

Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.


We, however, have a request.

As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.

Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.

Digital Editor

Read our full coverage on YES Bank

First Published: Tue, September 20 2022. 22:11 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.