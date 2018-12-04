YES Bank, Art Affordable Housing Finance compete for small home loans

promoters' privately-held entities and its subsidiary are competing for the same business with leading to an overlap of businesses between the bank and the entities owned by CEO and MD Rana Kapoor's family.

YES Capital Pvt Ltd, along with its associate company Morgan Credits and Kapoor, jointly held 10.7 per cent stake in YES Bank. Currently, the dividend from YES Bank is the primary source of income for the promoter entities.

In the financial year 2017-18, YES Capital invested Rs 5.22 billion in by raising funds from mutual funds. These funds were then invested in Ltd, which is giving small-ticket home loans for affordable housing.

In its FY18 annual report, YES Bank said it has identified affordable housing as the next growth vertical. In line with the government's Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY) programme, in 2016 Yes Bank launched the YES Khushi Affordable Home Loans product suite. It is designed to address the gap in the market. The product, while fulfilling the housing dream of economically weak section/low-income group (LIG) segment, is closely knit with robust risk-management tools to mitigate the credit risk specific to the LIG segment, it said.





When contacted, a spokesperson of The Three Sisters: Institutional Office said while is not engaged in the financial services business, is a Housing Finance Company (HFC) duly licensed by National Housing Bank (NHB) to conduct its business.

It is a start-up business focused on offering affordable mortgages to low-income group/mid-income group customers (primarily the under-banked, self-employed segment) in furtherance to the PMAY/Housing For All initiative of the government. The company's average loan ticket size is Rs 1 million. Being a relatively new business, its last audited balance sheet as on FY18 had total assets of Rs 4.88 billion, it said.

ART Affordable Housing Finance is ultimately held 100 per cent by Kapoor's daughters, Radha Kapoor Khanna, Raakhe Kapoor Tandon and Roshini Kapoor, all of whom are qualified, independent women entrepreneurs. "The MD and CEO of YES Bank is not involved with ART Capital and/or ART Affordable Housing Finance either as a shareholder or director or as management," it said.

A Yes Bank spokesperson said Art Capital and Art Housing Finance are independent companies run by a professional CEO and management team. is also not involved in any capacity including as a shareholder, director or management.

However, YES Bank shareholders are jittery as the bank's shares are down 44 per cent year to date due to governance concerns. Shares closed at Rs 178 a share on Monday.

Interestingly, both Morgan Credits (MCPL) and YES Capital, reported losses in 2017-18, a jump in leverage and a fall in interest coverage ratio.



Morgan Credits made a loss of Rs 260.5 million in FY18, higher than the previous year's loss of Rs 142.7 million. Higher finance costs of Rs 477.84 million contributed to the loss.

YES Capital made a loss of Rs 349.1 million in FY18 as compared to a profit of Rs 46.7 million in FY17.