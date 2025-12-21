Sunday, December 21, 2025 | 11:28 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Finance / Interviews / 'Present policy rate & stance well positioned for macroeconomic stability'

'Present policy rate & stance well positioned for macroeconomic stability'

Saugata Bhattacharya, external MPC member, spoke on the scope for further rate cuts and how the RBI's foreign exchange market interventions could influence the policy path going forward

Saugata Bhattacharya, external member, Monetary Policy Committee (MPC)
premium

Saugata Bhattacharya, external member, Monetary Policy Committee (MPC)

Subrata Panda Mumbai
5 min read Last Updated : Dec 21 2025 | 11:25 PM IST

Listen to This Article

After the release of the minutes from December’s Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) meeting -- at which all six members voted unanimously for a 25-basis-point rate cut  -- Saugata Bhattacharya, an external member of the panel, spoke to Subrata Panda about the scope for further easing and the role of the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI’s) foreign exchange market interventions in shaping the policy outlook. Edited excerpts: 
Is there room for further rate cuts, or has the current easing cycle reached its end? 
Let me begin with the disclaimer that I speak for myself, not the MPC. Given the persisting uncertainty,
Topics : Reserve Bank of India Interviews RBI MPC repo rate Q&A
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon