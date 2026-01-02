Friday, January 02, 2026 | 07:20 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Rupee slips below 90 per dollar on persistent corporate dollar demand

Rupee slips below 90 per dollar on persistent corporate dollar demand

The rupee breached the 90-per-dollar level amid sustained corporate dollar demand and FPI outflows, even as banking system liquidity turned surplus after two weeks

Experts expect liquidity to improve further as the government begins deploying its cash surplus, especially following GST collections

Anjali Kumari Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Jan 02 2026 | 7:19 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The rupee depreciated on Friday, trading below the psychologically crucial 90 against the dollar due to persistent dollar demand from corporates, dealers said. Trading volumes remained low due to a holiday in the US, which contained further volatility during the day.
 
The local currency settled at 90.21 per dollar, against the previous close of 89.97 per dollar.
 
“The rupee broke the 90-per-dollar levels at which maximum stop losses were placed, as the RBI left the level for it to head higher towards 90.23 per dollar. The RBI had been protecting the level since December 19 but ultimately had to leave as FPI outflows in debt and equity continued. Importers hedged at the lower levels they got up to 89.30 per dollar, but the RBI’s short positions have kept the market wary of any upside in the rupee. The RBI will have to buy dollars on the respective dates as the shorts have increased to $66 billion in November,” said Anil Kumar Bhansali, head of treasury and executive director at Finrex Treasury Advisors LLP.
 
 
The central bank’s outstanding net short dollar position in the rupee forward market rose further to $66.04 billion by the end of November, from $63.6 billion at the end of October, latest data from the RBI showed.
 
The local currency weakened 4.74 per cent in 2025, emerging as one of the worst performers among Asian peers. The weakness was driven by uncertainty around US trade policies, persistently high interest rates in developed markets such as the US and Japan — key sources of carry trade capital — and sustained foreign institutional investor (FII) outflows, as global capital gravitated towards higher-return markets.

On the other hand, net liquidity in the banking system turned surplus on Wednesday after two weeks on the back of government expenditure. Net liquidity stood at a surplus of ₹17,335 crore and ₹23,865 crore on Wednesday and Thursday, respectively.
 
Experts expect liquidity to improve further as the government begins deploying its cash surplus, especially following GST collections, with the impact becoming visible in the first week of January.
 
While a GST outflow of about ₹1 trillion around January 20 will be the key near-term drain, the absence of advance tax payments and the Reserve Bank of India’s planned ₹1.5 trillion of open market operation (OMO) purchases, along with a $10 billion buy-sell swap in January, are expected to keep system liquidity in surplus. However, to ensure liquidity stays meaningfully positive, at around 1 per cent of net demand and time liabilities (NDTL), the RBI may need to conduct additional OMOs of about ₹1 trillion between February and March, as foreign exchange intervention-related drains persist and currency demand typically rises in the March quarter.
 
“System liquidity has turned surplus again on the back of a pick-up in government spending, and with RBI’s OMOs and buy-sell swaps lined up, it should remain meaningfully positive, close to 1 per cent of NDTL, through January,” said Gaura Sen Gupta, chief economist at IDFC First Bank.
 
Meanwhile, India’s foreign exchange reserves increased by $3.2 billion to $696.6 billion during the week ended December 26. Total reserves rose on the back of an increase in gold reserves, which climbed $2.95 billion during the reported week. Foreign currency assets increased by $184 million during the same period.
 
The reserves had hit a record high of $705 billion in September 2024.
 

Topics : Rupee Indian rupee RBI open market operations

First Published: Jan 02 2026 | 7:19 PM IST

