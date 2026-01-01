Thursday, January 01, 2026 | 11:51 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Finance / News / Bank credit demand from industry gains momentum as loan growth accelerates

Bank credit demand from industry gains momentum as loan growth accelerates

The data showed credit to 'Micro and Small' and 'Medium' industries continued to exhibit double-digit expansion

Reserve Bank of India, RBI

Loan against gold jewellery saw 125.3 per cent Y-o-Y growth as opposed to 77.3 per cent in November 2024

Aathira Varier Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 01 2026 | 11:42 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Loan demand from industry showed signs of gaining momentum, which grew by 9.6 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-y) till November as compared to 8.3 per cent a year ago, the latest data released by the Reserve Bank of India showed. The growth of retail unsecured loan moderated further. 
The data highlighted that credit to ‘Micro and Small’ and ‘Medium’ industries continued to exhibit double-digit expansion. Among major industries, outstanding credit to ‘infrastructure’, ‘all engineering’, ‘textiles’ and ‘petroleum, coal products and nuclear fuels’ registered buoyant growth from the year-ago period. 
Credit to retail loans segment recorded 12.8 per cent growth, as compared with 13.4 per cent a year ago. While segments such as vehicle loans and loans against gold jewellery sustained steady credit growth, housing and credit card witnessed moderation.
 
The growth in credit card outstanding was down to 2.4 per cent Y-o-Y in November 2025, as against 18.1 per cent a year ago, while credit to housing segment was down at 9.9 per cent from 12.2 per cent in the year-ago period. 
In contrast, vehicle loan growth was up to 12.4 per cent Y-o-Y in November as against 10.3 per cent last year. Loan against gold jewellery saw 125.3 per cent Y-o-Y growth as opposed to 77.3 per cent in November 2024. 
Credit growth to the services sector was 11.7 per cent as against 12.8 per cent a year ago. 
Loan growth to ‘non-banking financial companies’ (NBFCs) improved to 9.5 per cent Y-o-Y in November as against 7.5 per cent in the same period last year. Segments such as ‘trade’ and ‘commercial real estate’ also registered healthy growth, albeit with a marginal deceleration, RBI said.
 

More From This Section

Pension

Banks may soon sponsor pension funds as PFRDA approves major NPS reforms

RBI, Reserve Bank of India

RBI relaxes risk-weight rules for NBFC infra loans, revises thresholdspremium

Banks

Deposit rate cuts tough for banks as govt retains small savings ratespremium

Merger, M&A

Sammaan Capital board clears scheme to absorb Samman Finserv's NBFCpremium

Reserve Bank of India, RBI

Yield curve steepens due to heavy sovereign issues; long-end demand weakens

Topics : Finance News loans RBI MSME

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 01 2026 | 11:42 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayHappy New Year 2026 WishesGold and Silver Price TodayUpcoming IPO in 2026Sensex Outlook 2026Crypto Market Outlook 2026Switzerland Bar Blast NewsIMD Weather Forecast TodayJee Main 2026 Exam Date
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TRENDING NEWS
CALCULATORS
QUICK LINKS
TOP SECTIONS
Copyrights © 2026 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon