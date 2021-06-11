YES Bank board approves fundraising up to Rs 10K crore via debt securities

JUST IN
BS Reporter 

YES bank

The board of directors of private sector lender YES Bank have approved seeking shareholders’ approval for raising up to Rs 10,000 crore in Indian or foreign currency by issuing debt securities, including but not limited to non-convertible debentures, bonds and medium-term notes.
At the end of March quarter, the lender had a capital adequacy ratio of 17.5 per cent compared to 19.6 per cent as of December 31, with common equity tier-1 ratio of 11.2 per cent at the end of the last fiscal (FY21), as compared with 13.1 per cent Q3FY21.
First Published: Fri, June 11 2021. 00:34 IST

