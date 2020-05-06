YES Bank posts Rs 4,766-crore pre-tax loss in Q4; gross NPAs at 16.8%

-
Ailing private lender YES Bank posted a pre-tax loss of Rs 4,765.9 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 2020 (Q4FY20) on huge rise in provisions for bad loans. It had posted a loss of Rs 2,338.31 crore in Q4FY19. These are figures for standalone entity.
However, the lender posted a net profit for Q4FY20 of Rs 2,628.6 crore as against net loss of Rs 1,506.4 crore a year ago. For FY20, as a whole, it posted a whopping loss of Rs 16,418 crore, on a standalone basis, compared to net profit of Rs 1,720.27 crore.
The net interest income of the bank in Q4 almost halved to Rs 1,274 crore from Rs 2,506 crore a year ago. The net interest margin (NIM) dipped to 1.9 per cent for Q4FY20 from 3.1 per cent a year ago.
The other income, comprising fees, commissions, rose to Rs 597 crore in Q4FY20 from Rs 352 crore in Q4FY20. Reflecting huge pile of bad loans on books, the provisions mostly for non-performing assets (NPAs) and contingencies rose sharply to Rs 4,872 crore in Q4FY20 from Rs 3,662 crore in Q4FY19.
The gross NPAs stood at Rs 32,877 crore (16.8 per cent) in March, up from Rs 7,882 crore (3.22 per cent) a year ago. Sequentially, gross NPAs declined compared to Rs 40,709 crore in Q3.
The capital adequacy ratio was 8.5 per cent in Q4, as against 16.5 per cent a year ago, and 4.1 per cent in Q3.
