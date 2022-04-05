YES Bank's loan book expands by 8.8% to Rs 1.81 trillion in FY22

Private sector lender YES Bank’s loan book expanded by 8.8 per cent to Rs 1.81 trillion in FY22.

The disbursements of retail loans were Rs 10,324 crore in the fourth quarter (Q4FY22), up from Rs 7,530 crore in Q4FY21. Sequentially, retail credit disbursements were up from Rs 9,313 crore in the third quarter ended December 2021 (Q3FY22), the bank informed BSE.

Its share was trading slightly lower (0.84 per cent) at Rs 12.99 per share on BSE.

According to Reserve Bank of India data, loans of scheduled commercial rose by 8.5 per cent on a year-on-year basis till March 11, 2022, a pace higher than 6.5 per cent a year ago in FY21.

The pace of growth in deposits was much higher at 21.1 per cent in FY22. YES Bank’s outstanding deposits stood at Rs 1.97 trillion at the end of March 2022, up from Rs 1.62 trillion a year ago and Rs 1.84 trillion at the end of December 2021.

For the Banking system, the deposits growth has moderated to 8.8 per cent YoY as of March 11, 2022 from 12.1 per cent a year ago.

The YES Bank's Credit to Deposit (C/D) ratio moderated to 92 per cent at end of March 2022 from 102.4 per cent a year ago, indicating that loans are being funded more and more from deposits than other liabilities. The C/D ratio was 95.6 per cent as of December 31, 2021.

As for the share of low cost money – current account and savings account – improved to 31.8 per cent in March 2022 to 27.3 per cent a year ago and 31.2 per cent in December 2021.

The outstanding certificate of deposits (CDs), a form of wholesale deposits, declined to Rs 4,264 crore in March 2022 from Rs 6,896 crore in March 2021 and Rs 5,080 crore in December 2021.