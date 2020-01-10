JUST IN
Business Standard

YES Bank set to raise up to Rs 10,000 cr, won't proceed with Braich offer

The bank also said it would not proceed with a $1.2 billion offer from Canadian investor Erwin Singh Braich and SPGP Holdings announced earlier

Reuters 

Yes Bank Ltd said on Friday it would raise up to Rs 100 billion ($1.41 billion) through the issue of new securities.

The bank also said it would not proceed with a $1.2 billion offer from Canadian investor Erwin Singh Braich and SPGP Holdings announced earlier.

First Published: Fri, January 10 2020. 21:49 IST

