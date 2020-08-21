YES Bank signs agreement with White Oak to sell stake in MF arm

will sets its stake in YES Asset Management Company (AMC) and YES Trustee to GPL and Investments (GPLFI) owned by White Oak Investment Management, according to an agreement announced Friday.

White Oak Capital Management is a Mumbai-based boutique investment management and investment advisory firm led by Prashant Khemka, who was chief investment officer and lead portfolio manager for Goldman Sachs India Equity at Goldman Sachs Asset Management.





YES AMC had Rs 56.97 crore of average assets in June quarter, showed data from Association of Mutual Funds in India. AMC received approval for launch 2018 and has floated three debt-oriented MF schemes since then.

These included a liquid fund, an overnight fund and an ultra short-term fund. The private bank’s mutual fund business was rudderless after its leader Rana Kapoor was nudged out from his post; he was later arrested in March for alleged money laundering. The bank’s new management focused on handling crises like asset quality and retaining depositors.



The MF industry has been going through a challenging phase, with equity schemes seeing first instance of negative flows after four years. In July, the schemes saw negative flows of Rs 2,480 crore, which was also the largest quantum of negative flows seen in seven years.