Yes Bank to seek RBI nod to extend MD & CEO Rana Kapoor's term beyond Jan

Private lender has set up a committee to find the successor to current MD & CEO Rana Kapoor, whose term was curtailed by the Reserve Bank of India(RBI). The bank's board has also decided to request for extending Kapoor's term and appoint two senior leaders of the as executive directors, in a board meeting held on Tuesday.

Kapoor's three-year term was cut to four months till January 31, 2019. Earlier, his reappointment had been approved pending further notice from the

The bank said that it will request the central bank to extend Kapoor's term up to minimum April 30, 2019, given his "role in the bank since inception" and "the time consuming challenges of finding a new successor". Provided the bank gets approval for the same, the bank would ask for an extension for Kapoor up to September 30, 2019, in order for the statutory Annual General Meeting (AGM) process to be completed. "This period will be crucial to identify and enable a new incumbent to get fully conversant with and its working," said the bank in a BSE filing.

The bank has set up a 'Search and Selection Committee', which comprises of three existing board members and two experts in accordance with the RBI's letter on finding Kapoor's successor.

The bank has also appointed two senior leaders, Rajat Monga and Pralay Mondal, as executive directors, in order to ensure a long-term succession plan. The appointments await RBI's approval.

The bank's stock fell drastically due to the uncertainty regarding the bank's succession plans since Kapoor's tenure was cut. On Monday, the bank had sent out a media statement saying that Kapoor would follow the bank board and RBI's decision in an attempt to quell rumours of Kapoor resorting to legal avenues to fight RBI's decision.

Kapoor, along with his brother Ashok Kapur, who died in 2008, was part of the founding team of As a promoter, Kapoor and his family own a 10.66 per cent stake in the bank.

The bank's stock closed on BSE at Rs 219.85, down 2.83 per cent from the previous close.