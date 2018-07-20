JUST IN
You are here: Home » Free Newsletter » Pdf » News

Fund pick: UTI Dynamic Bond
Business Standard

CEA Arvind Subramanian's BS lecture: If This Were the First Finance Commission

Chief Economic Advisor Arvind Subramanian's presentation from the Business Standard lecture, 'If This Were The First Finance Commission'

Business Standard 

Chief Economic Adviser Arvind Subramanian at Business Standard in New Delhi. Photo: Dalip Kumar
Chief Economic Advisor Arvind Subramanian. Photo: Dalip Kumar
First Published: Fri, July 20 2018. 19:01 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
Advertisements