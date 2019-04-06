IPL 2019 CSK vs KXIP LIVE scoreboard

-
ALSO READ
IPL 2019 CSK vs KXIP LIVE score: Chennai to bat; du Plessis, Gayle playing
IPL 2019, CSK vs KXIP preview: Battle of leadership styles of Dhoni, Ashwin
IPL 2019 Match 5 highlights: CSK beat DC by 6 wickets in last-over thriller
IPL 2019 highlights: Sam Curran's hat-trick hands Delhi shocking defeat
IPL 2019, Match 1 highlights: Spinners help CSK hand RCB an 8-wicket defeat
By continuing to use this site you consent to the use of cookies on your device as described in our Cookie Policy unless you have disabled them. You can change your Cookie Settings at any time but parts of our site will not function correctly without them.