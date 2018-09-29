Alzheimer's 101: Understanding early symptoms, precautions and diagnosis

is a broad category of diseases involving the brain that leads to forgetfulness and reduction in the ability to think and reason. Globally, about 46 million people suffer from Out of them, Alzheimer’s disease (AD) constitutes about 50 to 70 per cent of all the cases.

is named after German psychiatrist Alois Alzheimer, who noticed changes in the brain tissue of a woman who died of unusual of forgetfulness and behavioural abnormalities. This is a disease and is progressive after its onset.

It usually affects elderly individuals after the age of 65 years with a majority of individuals over 85 years old. It is characterised by progressive memory loss that severely affects their activities of daily living.

Early include

Memory impairment, more so for recent events

Repeatedly misplacing phone, money, important things, etc

Confusion with the names of relatives

Frequently getting lost in familiar surroundings

Difficulty in calculations

Difficulty in finding the right words

Not able to manage finances

Fragmented sleep and insomnia

Changes in olfactory functions

Impairment in judgment

Repeating things

The early signs may persist for many years before the patient comes for a consultation. This is an insidiously progressive disease but the rate of progression varies from person to person. The that appear in later stages include

Behavioural abnormalities, including aggression, agitation, irritability and confusion

Requiring considerable assistance in daily chores, like dressing and eating

Withdrawing oneself from social activities

Unable to control bowel and bladder movement

Unable to communicate

Seizures

Diagnosis

Presently, there is no definite investigation modality available for diagnosing Alzheimer’s, but with accurate and complete medical history, it can be diagnosed by a neurologist with up to 90 per cent accuracy. The progression of the disease can be quantified by various scales available like Mini-Mental State Examination, Montreal Cognitive Assessment and Clinical Dementia rating scale.

Brain imaging, preferably MRI, is required for evaluation of Alzheimer’s and also for ruling out other structural causes of dementia. In AD, there is significant cortical atrophy of medial temporal lobe, which is its characteristic finding. The functional neuroimaging methods like FDG-PET, may be helpful in delineating the disease.

While no cure or disease-modifying drugs are currently available, symptomatic treatment is given to the patients. Maintaining a healthy lifestyle, which includes an increase in physical activity and being on a balanced diet may delay the progression of the disease. Steps are also taken to modify vascular risk factors in patients and control and They are also given cognitive training.





Rima Khanna, Consultant, Department of Neurology, Fortis Hospital Shalimar Bagh.