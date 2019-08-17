Are you feeling giddy? See a vertigo specialist and follow these tips

Giddiness is one of the most common condition by which the body communicates the presence of an ailment. It is age-agnostic and the severity depends on the person and the condition.

is an illusion of motion, a feeling of spinning of our self or our surroundings. More common in the elderly, studies show the lifetime adult prevalence to be 7.4 per cent. It is often under-diagnosed and under-treated. This leads to anxiety in the patients. The three common diseases present with are

BPPV(Benign Paroxysmal Positional Vertigo)

Vestibular Migraine

Meniere’s disease

Dr Tejaswini Patel, consultant - Neuro-Otology, Narayana Health City

Usually, the first episode is seen while getting up from the bed. In BPPV, the patient feels a violent spinning sensation on getting up from bed, which may throw him back to bed along with severe vomiting and sweating. The sensation usually lasts for less than a minute but the whole cluster may last for 3-4 days.

Migraine is more common in females, between 20-40 years. Characterised by a throbbing one-sided headache, it usually increases with increased physical activity or restricts physical activity. It may also present with intolerance to head movements, loss of balance, neck pain, and tingling and numbness in limbs. It is quite commonly associated with anxiety. Balance problems may occur before, during or after headaches or may be completely independent of migraine. Some of the common triggers are

Food triggers-Cheese, paneer, noodles, coffee, tea, ice cream, chocolates, alcohol

Environmental triggers- Sunlight, sound, crowded places and AC

Others-Irregular sleep pattern, dehydration, hunger, lack of physical exercise

A healthy life style and avoiding substances or situations that trigger and make the condition worse may help.

Meniere’s disease

In this condition, along with vertigo, patient also develops difficulty in hearing and ringing in the ear. Here the vertigo usually lasts for 2-3 hours along with severe vomiting and sweating. It is usually episodic, seen once in 3-4 months. The patient needs to see a vertigo specialist.

The following are some of the treatments adopted.

Positioning maneuvers- The patient is made to follow certain body postures and movements. The change in the head position helps in moving the dislocated calcium deposits into their position.

Vestibular rehabilitation therapy- A set of balance exercises to reduce the symptoms of gaze instability, imbalance, falls, head motion intolerance

Medications- To prevent the acute attacks and to prevent further attacks

Diet, lifestyle changes - Exercise, good sleep, adequate water intake, regular meals