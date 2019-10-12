Bid adieu to summer tan

Tan is the one thing that has been inevitable this summer season. While no one minds a healthy, Greek god-tan, excessive tanning is a sign of skin damage. If you are someone who is completely done with layering your body with various products to remove your tan, and are looking for natural alternatives, then we've got you covered.

Save the hands: While the amount of tan on your face is most noticeable, the one part of your body which is prey to maximum amount of tan are your arms. Arms tend to be the most exposed part of the body, and yet we tend to do very little to protect them. So here is how you can remove the tan from your arms:

Sweet Yogurt mask: Mix 1tbsp of yogurt with ½ tbsp of turmeric powder and 1tbsp of honey. Apply the concoction evenly on your arms before rinsing it with cold water. We are all well aware of turmeric's anti-oxidant and anti-inflammatory properties and any itchiness or redness because of the tan is certainly going to reduce.

Goodbye to oily glow: Are you someone who needs a blotting paper every 20 minutes to absorb the excess oil from your face? The problem of excessive oil accumulation on the surface of your face is a sign of blocked pores and how your skin is struggling with the dust and pollution outside. While a regular trip to the salon might sound like a herculean task this summer, a TLC session for your skin should be definitely on the cards. The best way to treat your deteriorating skin is with the help of:

Fuller’s Earth sweet aloe pack: All you need is 1tbsp of fuller's earth (Multani mitti), 1tbsp of aloe vera and 1tbsp of honey. Mix the concoction thoroughly and apply it all over your face focusing more on the T-zone. Let the mask dry for at least 20 minutes before you rinse it off with cold water.

Spot on: Have you noticed how pesky spots and blemishes increase tremendously in summers? Well, when you expose your skin to sun, your body releases melanin in order to protect itself from the UV rays of the sun. The more you expose your skin to the sun, the more melanin it will produce. This can lead to blemishes and pigmentation for many skin types. If you want to treat your skin with kindness for everything it has done for you then this is what you need:

Glycerine lime serum: All you need is 5tbsp glycerine along with 5tbsp of lemon juice. Mix it nicely and make sure that the serum is not too watery. You can always increase the amount of glycerine to get a perfect

consistency. Apply the serum on a clean face, let your face absorb it for some time and then wash it off with cold water. The best part about this serum is its amazing shelf life. If your lazy habits kick in, which can make one weary of taking the extra mile for your skin, then this serum might just be your saviour. You can store this serum for up to three weeks and use it every other night before you head to bed.

We all know taking care of one's skin is a mammoth task but nevertheless, it is crucial for you. While a regular TLC might not be on the cards for you, these easy tips and tricks can definitely help you beat the heat this summer.



Nirupama Parwanda is a dermatologist and founder of Zolie Skin Clinic