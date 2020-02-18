JUST IN
What you need to know for preventing, detecting and fighting breast cancer
Business Standard

Coronavirus: 1,868 dead, China's total number of cases climbs past 72,400

Across mainland China, there were 1,886 new confirmed infections on Monday, bringing the total so far to 72,436

Reuters 

Coronavirus
Medical workers in protective suits attend to a patient inside an isolated ward of Wuhan Red Cross Hospital in Wuhan, the epicentre of the novel coronavirus outbreak, in Hubei province. Reuters

The death toll from a coronavirus outbreak in mainland China rose to 1,868 as of the end of Monday, up by 98 from the previous day, the National Health Commission said on Tuesday.

The central Hubei province, the epicentre of the outbreak, reported 93 deaths, while in the provincial capital of Wuhan, 72 people died.

Across mainland China, there were 1,886 new confirmed infections on Monday, bringing the total so far to 72,436.
First Published: Tue, February 18 2020. 08:07 IST

