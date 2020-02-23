Coronavirus LIVE: Four Indians on board cruise ship test positive
The viral outbreak that began in China has so far infected more than 77,000 people globally
Four Indian crew members, who underwent tests for the coronavirus along with others still on board the cruise ship moored off the Japan coast, have tested positive for COVID-19, taking the total number of Indians infected with the virus on the vessel to 12, the Indian embassy said on Sunday.
Passengers showing no signs of the deadly disease started deboarding the ship, Diamond Princess, after the quarantine period ended last week.
A total of 397 new confirmed cases were reported on Friday, while 109 deaths were reported from 31 provincial-level regions, Chinese health officials said.
The viral outbreak has so far infected more than 77,000 people globally.
Meanwhile, China reported a sharp fall in new deaths and cases on Saturday. However, world health officials warned it was premature to make predictions about the outbreak as new infections continued to rise in other countries.
The virus, now named COVID-19, has spread to over 20 countries, including India.
