Dell India allows work-from-home as techie tests positive for coronavirus

US-headquartered computer technology company has advised its employees to work from home in India after one of its techies with travel history to Texas was tested positive for in Bengaluru.

According to reports, along with the employee, his wife and daughter too have been tested positive and have been isolated under medical supervision.

“We can confirm two employees of India were tested for the COVID-19 virus following their return home from the United States – including a visit to our headquarters in Round Rock, Texas. One employee tested negative, another tested positive and has since been placed in quarantine,” said the company in a statement.

The team members in Bengaluru who may have come into contact with the affected employees are already working remotely and will continue to do so till March 24. is also encouraging all the employees who have set-ups for work from home to do so. “This helps us reduce foot traffic and congregation in buildings for those whose jobs require them to be in a facility,” said a company spokesperson.

In an internal mail to the employees, the company said it has fully sanitised the building in which the techie who was tested positive was based, including wiping down commonly touched surfaces, such as light switches and door handles, with alcohol-based solutions several times a day in addition to deep cleaning common areas, canteens and restrooms.

The company is also preparing to allow its Gurgaon employees to work from home, said an employee on condition on anonymity. “The company is preparing a back-up plan and enquiring from employees individually if they have broadband connection and power back-up to start working from home. We will start working remotely as soon as we get the official notification,” said the employee based out of the company’s Gurgaon office.