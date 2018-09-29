Drinking tea, coffee may increase the ability to withstand pain: Study

Consuming regularly may increase the ability to withstand pain, a small suggests. Researchers recruited 62 men and women, ages 19 to 77, and had them record their daily intake from coffee, tea, soda, and chocolate. They averaged 170 milligrams of a day, about the amount in two cups of coffee, although 15 per cent of the group consumed more than 400 milligrams a day. The is in Psychopharmacology.

After seven days, they took the volunteers into a laboratory to test their using calibrated devices that gradually increased heat or pressure on a volunteer’s forearm or back. The people pressed a button on a hand-held device first when the sensation became painful, and then again when it became intolerable.

The experiment controlled for sex and race, current tobacco use and alcohol consumption, among other variables that could affect pain sensation. Still, they found that the more caffeine consumed, the greater the tolerance for pain.

“Diet can actually be a useful intervention for decreasing pain sensitivity,” said the lead author, Burel R Goodin, an associate professor of psychology at the University of Alabama at Birmingham. “It’s not just caffeine. A has shown, for example, that a plant-based diet can actually help increase ”

