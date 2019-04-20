Dry eye disease is on the rise; know causes, symptoms, treatment, and more

Tears are important for sustaining the health of the x cornea (transparent surface of the eye) and for providing clear vision. They are produced from a small gland called lacrimal gland, and are spread across the cornea with each blink.

Tears provide lubrication to the eye, reduce the risk of eye infection, wash away any foreign material in the eye and help keep the surface of the eyes smooth and clear. People with dry eye disease (DED), either have poor quality tears or do not produce enough tears. Over the past few years, changing lifestyle and increased usage of electronic devices ...