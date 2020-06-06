Empower, engage, motivate: Parenting in the times of Covid-19 pandemic

This is an unprecedented time in the history of mankind. The COVID -19 pandemic is having a huge impact on all of us. Countries are shut down and people are required to maintain a safe social distance. And there’s nothing we can do about the Schools, too, are closed indefinately.

The news about the novel can be scary and confusing for children. They may feel anxious about the unknown. With an overload of information about the virus out there and it also being a hot topic of discussion at most homes, it can make children feel restless and fearful. Children with ADHD (Attention Deficit/ Hyperactivity Disorder) may have exaggerated anxiety and ones with learning difficulty may find all this information difficult to process.

Therefore, it’s important for parents to understand how to talk to their children, and how much information is too much.

Himani Khanna, Co-founder of Continua Kids & Developmental Pediatrician

It is very important for us to approach this in an age appropriate way. Do not pass on too much information as it may be overwhelming for the child. Tell them the facts. Help your child be well-informed through fact based information. Avoid sharing frightening, imaginary stories with them. Encourage them to share their fears and feelings about the situation and tell them that it’s OK. Your words can be reassuring and comforting. Let them know that kids are not affected as much. Avoid showcasing your own anxiety and role model coping methods. Empower your child with safety guidelines and precautions such as use of a mask, and washing hands for 20 seconds before meals, after coughing or sneezing and after using the washrooms, as well as maintaining a safe social distance.

ALSO READ: Shutting up ain't good for health

Parents can help their children in managing their time during the meaningfully and help them plan their days in advance. Following a routine or schedule can be helpful. Playing board games as a family, reading story books, discussing topics other than the coronavirus, such as gardening and art and craft can be useful strategies to keep them occupied. Parents may introduce some home-based physical activity schedule like dancing, yoga or skipping, etc, in the day, which can keep their mood uplifted. Video calling friends and relatives may help them keep up with their social and family groups. During this phase, children can face problems with high screen time and sleep disturbances. Following a routine, enrolling them in online classes and having a hygienic sleep routine can help keep mental health problems like anxiety and depression at bay. Lastly, talk about the advantages of staying at home, such as improved environment and clear air, and motivate them to follow the government guidelines.

Let us empower our children with the right information, teach them the precautions to take and motivate them to spread the same awareness. We should also be available for them so that they can speak freely about their feelings and come out of this distressing period stronger.