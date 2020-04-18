Get enough protein, focus on vitamins, minerals to boost your immunity

Health is defined by the World Health Organization as a state of complete physical, mental and social well-being, and not merely the absence of disease or infirmity. Building immunity and good defense is important for good health. The immune system is indeed a system, not a single entity.



Good nutrition is essential to a strong immune system, which offers protection not only from novel infections, such as COVID -19, but also seasonal illness, such as the flu and allergies, abnormal cell development and cancers. Energy intake should be as per requirement, since both over nutrition (obesity) and undernutrition can lead to poor immunity. There is no single food or supplement that can prevent illness. However, here are a few options that you could follow that can help in building your overall immune strength.

Get enough protein

Protein plays an important role in body’s immune system, especially healing and recovery. Eat a variety of protein rich foods, especially combination protein like milk/dals + cereals (grains), good quality protein like lean chicken, fish eggs etc. At least 20-30 gm of protein should be included in every meal. You could also choose a good quality protein supplement to make up for the protein requirement.

Focus on and minerals

Vitamin A: Yellow and orange fruits and vegetables (mango, papaya, carrot), sweet potato that are good sources of Vitamin A.

Vitamin C: A dash of lime, which is a rich source of vitamin C in your salads and cooked vegetables will help in good absorption of nutrients especially iron. Other foods like oranges, lime, guava, berries, tomato, amla are excellent sources of vitamin C. 1-2 seasonal fruits a day and fresh lime with meals is recommended on a regular basis.

Vitamin D: Get sunshine or support with supplement on regular basis. There are very few foods rich in Vitamin D3 like mushrooms, egg yolk, fortified dairy, meat.

Zinc: Most of protein rich foods such as nuts, eggs, milk are good sources of zinc too. Make sure you include these foods to meet the requirement of both these nutrients. are with good zinc.

Other nutrients including vitamin B6, B12, copper, folate, selenium and iron also may support immune response and play a role in a healthful eating style.

A balanced diet consisting mainly of home cooked and fresh food will help you build good gut bacteria and a strong defense mechanism. Indian cuisine makes use of excellent spices and herbs, such as turmeric, garlic, ginger, onions. Include all these spices in cooking for better digestion and a boost in immunity.



Hydration: Adequate hydration is important. Include fresh beverages, such as buttermilk/ soup and coconut water in your daily diet. Sugary beverages, juices, alcohol and milk is not included in water intake.

Stress and Sleep: Managing both these will help in regulating hormones and thereby your health.